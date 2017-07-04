Karunya varsity convocation on July 8

The 16th Convocation of Karunya University here will be held on July 8.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Kurian Joseph will deliver the convocation address and University Chancellor Paul Dhinakaran will preside over and distribute the degree certificates.

Around 1,885 students (UG –1403, PG-304, MBA-111, M. Phil-7, Ph. D.-60) who have successfully completed B.Tech, MBA, M.A., M.Sc., M.Tech and Ph.D will receive the degrees, while best outgoing students award in UG, PG and toppers will be honored with cash award, a varsity release said today.

The graduating students along with SEESHA, a charitable organisation, have volunteered to donate motorised tri-cycles, wheel chairs, cerebral palsy chairs to the differently-abled persons, it said.