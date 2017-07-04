04 Jul 2017, Edition - 721, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Kiren Rijiju’s helicopter makes an emergency landing in Itanagar. Due to heavy rain chopper was caught in a heavy fog
  • Andhra minister says beer a health drink, promotes its sale
  • CBI demands life sentence for 1993 blasts case convict Abu Salem
  • North Korea says has successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile, primarily designed for nuclear weapons delivery
  • 22 of 29 states remove border checkposts after GST rollout
  • Forest dept announces ₹5k reward for info on sea turtle eggs
  • Railway stations to have cubicles to breastfeed infants
  • Saudi Arabia gives Qatar two more days to accept demands
  • Saudi columnist suspended for comparing King to God
  • Only 20% of Tihar jail’s 14,000 inmates are convicts
Coimbatore

Karunya varsity convocation on July 8

July 4, 2017
The 16th Convocation of Karunya University here will be held on July 8.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Kurian Joseph will deliver the convocation address and University Chancellor Paul Dhinakaran will preside over and distribute the degree certificates.

Around 1,885 students (UG –1403, PG-304, MBA-111, M. Phil-7, Ph. D.-60) who have successfully completed B.Tech, MBA, M.A., M.Sc., M.Tech and Ph.D will receive the degrees, while best outgoing students award in UG, PG and toppers will be honored with cash award, a varsity release said today.

The graduating students along with SEESHA, a charitable organisation, have volunteered to donate motorised tri-cycles, wheel chairs, cerebral palsy chairs to the differently-abled persons, it said.

