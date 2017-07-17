17 Jul 2017, Edition - 734, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Karunya varsity workers demand job regularisation, firm on continuing strike

Covai Post Network
July 17, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Around 110 temporary workers of the Karunya University have urged the District Collector to take action against the University management for not providing them with benefits which they are legally entitled for.

The workers, who have been on a strike for the last five days demanding job regularisation, weekly off, periodical increments and other benefits including PF.

“Most of us have been working there for more than 10 years. They are paying us only Rs. 350 per day. We are not on regular payrolls as a result of which there is no PF or other benefits,” R. Karupusami, one of the staff members, said.

Workers alleged that the management had threatened them that it would fire them from their jobs and hire new people from other States, if they refused to get back to work. “We are not even allowed to take a day’s off. They force us to work even on Government holidays,” they alleged.

“My father was terminated because he asked for Sunday off,” Manikandan, son of one of the workers, said.

The workers said that they would continue the strike until the management addressed their grievances.

