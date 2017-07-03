Kathirmangalam attack: CPI-M seeks action against police

Condemning the police attack on protesters at Kathiramangalam in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu unit of the CPI-M today urged the State Government to take action against erring police officials.

“As there was a leak in the ONGC pipeline, people were agitating peacefully. They were worried and scared. But police used baton to disperse them, which is condemnable,” CPI-M State Secretary G. Ramakrishnan told reporters here.

On the AIADMK factions’ support to NDA Presidential candidate, he said the the three factions of the party were competing with one another to extend support to NDA candidate, “thus compromising the welfare of the State and the people”, Ramakrishnan said.

He also emphasised the need to bring in Lok Ayukta and also new legislation against the honour killing in the current Assembly session itself.

On GST, he said it was done in a haste for the benefit of corporate houses. The common man will be affected by this, he added.

Stating that killing of human beings in the name of cow vigilantism was a part of the hate campaign by RSS, Ramakrishnan urged the police to take action against the Sangh Parivar activists.