03 Jul 2017, Edition - 720, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • China cries foul over Jaitley’s 1962 warning. China says we are also different from 1962
  • Windies defeat India in fourth ODI to keep series alive
  • IGNOU announces free education for transgenders
  • GST will lead to higher GDP growth in medium term: Moody’s
  • Germany win their first-ever FIFA Confederations Cup
  • PM Modi to adopt wrestling village, his third in Varanasi
  • Dalit group stopped from gifting 125-kg soap to UP CM Yogi
  • Nearly 100 Indian sailors stranded in UAE waters: Report
  • Will attend BJP Hatao rally if invited by RJD: Bihar CM
  • Pope Francis replaces Vatican’s conservative doctrinal chief
Coimbatore

Kathirmangalam attack: CPI-M seeks action against police

Covai Post Network
July 3, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Condemning the police attack on protesters at Kathiramangalam in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu unit of the CPI-M today urged the State Government to take action against erring police officials.

“As there was a leak in the ONGC pipeline, people were agitating peacefully. They were worried and scared. But police used baton to disperse them, which is condemnable,” CPI-M State Secretary G. Ramakrishnan told reporters here.

On the AIADMK factions’ support to NDA Presidential candidate, he said the the three factions of the party were competing with one another to extend support to NDA candidate, “thus compromising the welfare of the State and the people”, Ramakrishnan said.

He also emphasised the need to bring in Lok Ayukta and also new legislation against the honour killing in the current Assembly session itself.

On GST, he said it was done in a haste for the benefit of corporate houses. The common man will be affected by this, he added.

Stating that killing of human beings in the name of cow vigilantism was a part of the hate campaign by RSS, Ramakrishnan urged the police to take action against the Sangh Parivar activists.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Adams, Eves beware; Liliths are on the prowl
May 05, 2017

The Bible portrays Lilith as Adam’s first wife, made from dust and filth left after sculpting Adam, to be his helper and subordinate.......

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Cervical problems – II
May 05, 2017

In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

7 Effective Workouts to Burn Calories
May 05, 2017

An hour of workout is important daily to be fit and healthy in our busy routine. It takes a lot to figure out which form of workout is the most beneficial and impactful for one’s...

Read More