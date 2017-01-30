KCT opens Intellectual Property Rights cell

A single window system to facilitate filing of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) was inaugurated at Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT) on Jan 23. The cell is claimed to be the first of its kind in the region.

As of now, six papers have been submitted for patent rights by KCT faculty and students. According to the management, this number is going to increase.

“The main objective of opening this IPR cell is to encourage students to come up with new inventions, which can be patented under their name. KCT will bear all the charges for getting the copyright and patent rights for any research paper or invention,” says Sathish Kumar, PRO, KCT.

The IPR cell was inaugurated by Chief Guest Dr. S.P. Subramanian, Deputy Controller of Patents & Designs, Chennai. It is open only for KCT staff and students.