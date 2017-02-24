KCT to train officials on global information systems

The Kumaraguru College of Technology and Tamil Nadu Institute of Urban Studies (TNIUS) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote inter disciplinary research, skills and hands on training to urban officials in the area of advanced surveying and global information systems.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the two-day national seminar on ‘Smart and Liveable Cities- Challenges and Opportunities’ organised by the Department of Civil Engineering and Electric and Electronics Engineering of the college in association with TNIUS and IEEE, University of Birmingham.

The TNIUS Director, Rajendra Ratoo, and City Corporation Commissioner Dr. Vijayakarthikeyan shared their views on smart liveable city concepts with other participants from leading academic institutions.

More than 200 members from various institutions participated.