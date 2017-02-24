FLASH NEWS Jayalalitha niece Deepa Jayakumar launches new platform, to contest bypolls soon Farmers affected by drought will be compensated within 5 days :TN CM Coimbatore Govt.Hospital will be upgraded at a cost of 300crore rupees :TN CM Rahul is still not mature, give him time: Sheila Dikshit Prosthetic fingers on sale to rig UP election: Report Ashwin becomes highest wicket-taker in domestic Test season Man smashes 124 coconuts in 1 minute to set world record Male cops punch woman during Ramjas College protest Job cuts at Snapdeal could rise up to 2,500: Report Kim Jong-nam killed by chemical weapon: Malaysian police

Coimbatore


KCT to train officials on global information systems

Covai Post Network
February 24, 2017

The Kumaraguru College of Technology and Tamil Nadu Institute of Urban Studies (TNIUS) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote inter disciplinary research, skills and hands on training to urban officials in the area of advanced surveying and global information systems.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the two-day national seminar on ‘Smart and Liveable Cities- Challenges and Opportunities’ organised by the Department of Civil Engineering and Electric and Electronics Engineering of the college in association with TNIUS and IEEE, University of Birmingham.

The TNIUS Director, Rajendra Ratoo, and City Corporation Commissioner Dr. Vijayakarthikeyan shared their views on smart liveable city concepts with other participants from leading academic institutions.

More than 200 members from various institutions participated.

