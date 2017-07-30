Kerala Governor calls CM on the violence rocking the state

Kottayam: Kerala Governor P Sathasivam on Sunday summoned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and DGP in connection with violence incidents rocking the State.

The Chief Minister told the Governor that tough steps have been initiated against those creating trouble. Arrests are continuing in this regard without any bias.

He said that efforts will be taken to hold talks with different parties and organisations to ensure peace in the state.

Later, Governor held talks with DGP who said that eight persons were arrested and a team headed by an IG was carrying out interrogations.