30 Jul 2017, Edition - 747, Sunday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • SP MLC Yashwant Singh has resigned from the party
  • Nagaland: Voting begins for by-election to Northern Angami-I Assembly constituency in Kohima district
  • US President Donald Trump replaces Chief of Staff Reince, appoints John Kelly
  • ICBM test a reckless and dangerous action by North Korea: US President Donald Trump
  • I will show mirror to the people who are are levelling charges, I have done it for the sake of Bihar: Nitish Kumar
Coimbatore

Kerala Governor calls CM on the violence rocking the state

Covai Post Network
July 30, 2017

Kottayam: Kerala Governor P Sathasivam on Sunday summoned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and DGP in connection with violence incidents rocking the State.

The Chief Minister told the Governor that tough steps have been initiated against those creating trouble. Arrests are continuing in this regard without any bias.

He said that efforts will be taken to hold talks with different parties and organisations to ensure peace in the state.

Later, Governor held talks with DGP who said that eight persons were arrested and a team headed by an IG was carrying out interrogations.

