Kerala Governor calls CM on the violence rocking the state

Kottayam: Kerala Governor P Sathasivam on Sunday summoned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and DGP in connection with violence incidents rocking the State.
The Chief Minister told the Governor that tough steps have been initiated against those creating trouble. Arrests are continuing in this regard without any bias.
He said that efforts will be taken to hold talks with different parties and organisations to ensure peace in the state.
Later, Governor held talks with DGP who said that eight persons were arrested and a team headed by an IG was carrying out interrogations.
The irritating so called joke circulating in social media about our National Anthem makes every Indian with self-respect mock at the creators of the message. “When the National a...Read More
Feeling bloated? There is no denying the fact that bloating woes may not only make you feel extremely uncomfortable but can also mess with your digestive health........Read More
Who hasn’t heard of the far spreading glory of yoga? This ancient form of exercise, which focusses a lot on breathing, is known to bring about various health benefits if perform...Read More