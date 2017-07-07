07 Jul 2017, Edition - 724, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Kohli surpasses Tendulkar to record most ODI tons in chases
  • Think I should turn veg like my friend Modi: Israel PM
  • Vehicle in Amit Shah’s convoy hits cow in Odisha
  • Cristiano Ronaldo earns ₹2.6 cr per Instagram post: Report
  • Polish First Lady snubs US President Trump’s handshake
  • ₹6 lakh stolen from debit cards cloned at Delhi cafe
  • 3 trucks with red stones brought to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir
  • App developed in Brazil to save people from shootouts
  • Will eat your liver: Philippine President warns militants
Coimbatore

Kerala govt comes to the aid of ADGP Tomin in High Court

Covai Post Network
July 7, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Kerala government has come to the aid of ADGP Tomin J Thachanckery in the Kerala High Court and stated that it was the government’s prerogative to lift the suspension on Tomin.

The government said that there is no proof to support claims that Tomin clandestinely moved files from Transport department to cover up shady deals when he was head of the department.

Former DGP T P Sen Kumar had claimed that Tomin had moved files from the transport department. The government told the court that the present DGP has ordered audit of the files to find out if any files have been moved out.

Thomas Jacob of Erstwhile Vigilance Department had recommended suspension of Tomin Thachanckery in connection with the case. This was overlooked by the government.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Media concretising placebo effect
May 05, 2017

The placebo effect of the visuals of the products advertised through mass media is so high that people are ready to spend lavishly. The media provides ample... ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Cervical problems – II
May 05, 2017

In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Health Vlogger Eats Poisonous Plant Thinking It’s Aloe Vera on Live-Stream!
May 05, 2017

Digitization and technology have made our lives convenient. They have also exposed us to new, quirky ways to entertain and inform.......

Read More