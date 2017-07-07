Kerala govt comes to the aid of ADGP Tomin in High Court

Kerala government has come to the aid of ADGP Tomin J Thachanckery in the Kerala High Court and stated that it was the government’s prerogative to lift the suspension on Tomin.

The government said that there is no proof to support claims that Tomin clandestinely moved files from Transport department to cover up shady deals when he was head of the department.

Former DGP T P Sen Kumar had claimed that Tomin had moved files from the transport department. The government told the court that the present DGP has ordered audit of the files to find out if any files have been moved out.

Thomas Jacob of Erstwhile Vigilance Department had recommended suspension of Tomin Thachanckery in connection with the case. This was overlooked by the government.