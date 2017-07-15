15 Jul 2017, Edition - 732, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
FLASH NEWS
  • Head of Islamic State in Afghanistan killed: US
  • US House passes bill on $621.5 bn defence deal with India
  • Gurjar 2nd Indian to win gold at World Para Athletics C’ship
  • Russia launches 73 satellites in one go, second most ever
  • Facebook’s new feature to let users create their own GIFs
  • East Delhi to link Aadhaar with birth and death certificates
  • Donald Trump calls for transparent Mexico border wall
  • TCS shares fall 2.8% after quarterly profit drops by 10%
  • Would ask Putin whom he supported for presidency: Trump
  • Masked gunmen kill 5 policemen in Egypt
Coimbatore

Kerala Govt registers case against ex-DGP over interview

Covai Post Network
July 15, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Kottayam: The LDF Government in Kerala has registered a against former DGP TP Senkumar for allegedly creating communal division by giving interview to an online magazine.

He was booked under 153 A of the IPC by the cyber police.

A case has also been made against the publication.

Some outfits had lodged complaints against Senkumar to DGP Loknath Behera, following which crime branch ADGP Nitin Agarwal had sought legal advice from director general Manjeri Sreedharan Nair.

Sen Kumar had given the purported interview after retiring from service. He claimed that he was misinterpreted by the publication.

The online magazine had attributed Sen Kumar agreeing that there was `Love Jihad’ in the State and rise in Muslim population.

