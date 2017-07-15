Kerala Govt registers case against ex-DGP over interview

Kottayam: The LDF Government in Kerala has registered a against former DGP TP Senkumar for allegedly creating communal division by giving interview to an online magazine.

He was booked under 153 A of the IPC by the cyber police.

A case has also been made against the publication.

Some outfits had lodged complaints against Senkumar to DGP Loknath Behera, following which crime branch ADGP Nitin Agarwal had sought legal advice from director general Manjeri Sreedharan Nair.

Sen Kumar had given the purported interview after retiring from service. He claimed that he was misinterpreted by the publication.

The online magazine had attributed Sen Kumar agreeing that there was `Love Jihad’ in the State and rise in Muslim population.