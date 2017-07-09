09 Jul 2017, Edition - 726, Sunday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Don’t want Centre’s interference in West Bengal, says Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
  • FIR filed against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje and Nalin Kumar Kateel for leading protests in Dakshin Kannada after an RSS worrker’s death
  • Congress is all set to unveil its Dalit outreach program keeping Mission 2019 in Bengaluru
  • On the 1st day of G-20 Summit in Hamburg, I had the opportunity to share my thoughts with fellow world leaders on several global issues: PM
  • 6 people thrashed by a mob in Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar for carrying buffalo calves, vehicles vandalized. FIR registered against attackers
  • Mumbai chef killed by waiter over delay in preparing food
  • Kohli surpasses Tendulkar to record most ODI tons in chases
  • Think I should turn veg like my friend Modi: Israel PM
  • Vehicle in Amit Shah’s convoy hits cow in Odisha
  • Cristiano Ronaldo earns ₹2.6 cr per Instagram post: Report
Coimbatore

Kerala HC building comes under scrutiny after cracks surface

Covai Post Network
July 9, 2017

Kochi: Construction of the 11 year old nine storeyed building housing the Kerala High court has come under scrutiny after cracks surfaced on the walls and pillars of a portion of roof and a pillar.

The PWD had assigned C Natarajan, a faculty of Civil Engineering, NIT, Tiruchirappalli, to conduct a study to find out if the building was safe.

The report said there were anomalies in use of building material used in the construction of the building.

It suggested measures needed to be undertaken to reinforce it.

The building, situated in the backdrop of Arabian sea backwaters, is being repaired by the PWD at a cost of Rs 41.50 lakh.

The building was constructed at a cost of Rs 96 crore in 2005 and it started functioning from 2006.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Media concretising placebo effect
May 05, 2017

The placebo effect of the visuals of the products advertised through mass media is so high that people are ready to spend lavishly. The media provides ample... ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Cervical problems – II
May 05, 2017

In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

How Many Calories Does Your Favourite Drink Have?
May 05, 2017

However much we love weekends, they do come with one drawback - they are a dampener on our diet plans. All that weekday control melts into weekend revelry.......

Read More