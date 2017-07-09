Kerala HC building comes under scrutiny after cracks surface

Kochi: Construction of the 11 year old nine storeyed building housing the Kerala High court has come under scrutiny after cracks surfaced on the walls and pillars of a portion of roof and a pillar.
The PWD had assigned C Natarajan, a faculty of Civil Engineering, NIT, Tiruchirappalli, to conduct a study to find out if the building was safe.
The report said there were anomalies in use of building material used in the construction of the building.
It suggested measures needed to be undertaken to reinforce it.
The building, situated in the backdrop of Arabian sea backwaters, is being repaired by the PWD at a cost of Rs 41.50 lakh.
The building was constructed at a cost of Rs 96 crore in 2005 and it started functioning from 2006.
