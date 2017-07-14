Kerala Minister stalls Sub Collector’s transfer

Kerala Revenue Minister E. Chandrashekharan today cancelled the transfer of Devikulam Sub Collector Sriram Venkataraman, who was shunted out to the post of Employment and Training Director.
Sriram was instrumental in removing all illegal encroachments in Munnar region. The State Cabinet’s decision to show him the door was widely criticised.
Chandrashekharan issued the verbal order to cancel Sriram’s transfer saying it would be better to have the service of the official until the new Sub Collector assumed charge.
