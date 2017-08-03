Kerala plans to promote jackfruit use, to set up processing unit

The Kerala Government is planning to encourage optimum utilisation of jackfruit with private sector participation.

There is yield of around 30 crore fruits annually from 96,000 hectares and a majority of this produce goes unutilised. It is estimated that a revenue of Rs 1,500 crore can be generated through proper utilisation of the fruit, according to official sources.

As a step towards giving the sector a boost, the government proposes to open a jackfruit processing plant in Mala near Thrissur on an investment of Rs 15 crore.

The plant is developed by the Central Food Technological Research Institute and the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) and it will have seven products including jam, syrup, candies among other things having good domestic and overseas market.

The fruits for the plant will be procured through Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) by giving encouraging remuneration to farmers. Presently, they get only pittance, the sources said.

As part of promotion, the government has organised a jackfruit fest at Ambalawayal in Waynad which will conclude on August 14. Countries including Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are showcasing their products. These are expected to help in setting up jackfruit units, they add.