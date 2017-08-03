03 Aug 2017, Edition - 751, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Congress should help us in our fight against black money: Ananth Kumar, BJP
  • Salman Khan to appear in Jodhpur court tomorrow to deposit bail bond again in connection with blackbuck case
  • 3 people allegedly thrashed in over cow smuggling suspicion in Bihar
  • Bangladesh performs ‘first’ conjoined twin surgery
  • NH-84 blocked by protestors after beef suspected to be loaded in a truck in Shahpur area of Ara in Bihar
  • Congress issues whip for Rajya Sabha as the party decides to raise foreign policy issue in the upper house of Parliament
  • Two Army personnel, including an officer, killed in an attack by militants in Shopian district of Kashmir: Police
  • Himachal Pradesh: Flash flood in Mayad Valley of Lahaul Spiti’s Udaypur region after heavy rainfall
Coimbatore

Kerala plans to promote jackfruit use, to set up processing unit

Covai Post Network
August 3, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Kerala Government is planning to encourage optimum utilisation of jackfruit with private sector participation.

There is yield of around 30 crore fruits annually from 96,000 hectares and a majority of this produce goes unutilised. It is estimated that a revenue of Rs 1,500 crore can be generated through proper utilisation of the fruit, according to official sources.

As a step towards giving the sector a boost, the government proposes to open a jackfruit processing plant in Mala near Thrissur on an investment of Rs 15 crore.

The plant is developed by the Central Food Technological Research Institute and the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) and it will have seven products including jam, syrup, candies among other things having good domestic and overseas market.

The fruits for the plant will be procured through Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) by giving encouraging remuneration to farmers. Presently, they get only pittance, the sources said.

As part of promotion, the government has organised a jackfruit fest at Ambalawayal in Waynad which will conclude on August 14. Countries including Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are showcasing their products. These are expected to help in setting up jackfruit units, they add.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

These smart gadgets can kill the smartness in you
May 05, 2017

Smartphones, iPads and a range of smart devices appear more intelligent than the human brain and are revolutionary inventions, but equally enormous are their negative consequences ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Sculpting your Body with Asans -I
May 05, 2017

People who do over-exercising and excessive gymming do tend to look slim but symptoms of ageing set in very fast in them – wrinkles, grey hair, loss of glow… as every action ha...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Eating Disorder in Women: Why the Husband’s Good Looks Could be a Problem
May 05, 2017

Eating disorders are not uncommon in the modern world today. They could stem from a lot of issues without us even realising it. According to a new study done by Florida State Unive...

Read More