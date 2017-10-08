Kerala setting example for peaceful coexistence between communities : Prez

Kottayam: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday praised Kerala for setting examples of peaceful coexistence between different communities.

The peace and tranquility prevailing between different communities in Kerala is commendable, he said. Inaugurating various welfare schemes launched coinciding with Mata Amritanandamayi’s 64th birthday celebration at Kollam, he said Christianity came to India through Kerala.

First mosque in the country was set up in Kerala, he said at the function organised by Amritananda Mayi mutt. Jews, Romans and others reached the coast of Kerala.

They have been living peacefully with. mutual respect which is praiseworthy, he said. This is reflected in the state’s spiritual and cultural​ reforms.

Sri Sankaracharya and Ayyankali are living legends and the people emulate and follow their teachings religiously, he said. Giving opportunity for education, health, mutual love and equality are essential for growth, he said.

The projects inaugurated were water supply scheme for one crore people, toilets in 12 villages and free surgery to 1,940 people belonging to below poverty line.

Earlier, the President arrived at the technical area of the Indian Air Force terminal where he was accorded Guard of Honour. The President received the salute drenching in rains.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has complained of protocol violation while receiving the President at Kayamkulam.

He said that protocol was not followed and he was prioritised after the police officials.