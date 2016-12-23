Kerala solar scam case: Saritha to appeal against verdict

Solar scam accused Saritha Nair today said that she would appeal against her conviction by a Kerala court a week ago.

Saritha, who was here to appear before a magistrate court, told reporters that she would soon appeal against the verdict in a higher court.

She said that the former Kerala Chief Minister, Oomen Chandy, who deposed before a judicial commission today, would definitely get convicted in the case.

A Judicial Magistrate Court in Perumbavur in Kerala sentenced her and partner Biju Radhakrishnan to a three-year prison term and a fine of Rs. 10,000 each. The duo had allegedly taken Rs. 40 lakhs from one K.M. Sajid assuring him that a solar panel system would be established for him in Tamil Nadu and in the neighbourhood of his house in Kerala. The court found them guilty for cheating him of lakhs of rupees.

The Sixth Judicial Magistrate posted the case for January 10.