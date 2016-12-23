FLASH NEWS Libyan plane, reportedly hijacked, lands in Malta with 118 on board Leh coldest in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 8.2 degree Celsius Arun Jaitley to hold budget consultations with state finance ministers in the second half of GST Council meeting on January 3-4 DMK Chief Karunanidhi discharged from Kauvery hospital in Chennai Nurse allegedly gang-raped in hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura At least 40 killed in DR Congo anti-Kabila protests: AFP Land dealer booked for false ₹13,860 crore declaration Delhi named India’s most well-read city of 2016 by Amazon World’s first solar road opens in France Karnataka police seize over ₹29 lakh in new currency notes

Coimbatore


Kerala solar scam case: Saritha to appeal against verdict

Covai Post Network
December 23, 2016

Solar scam accused Saritha Nair today said that she would appeal against her conviction by a Kerala court a week ago.

Saritha, who was here to appear before a magistrate court, told reporters that she would soon appeal against the verdict in a higher court.

She said that the former Kerala Chief Minister, Oomen Chandy, who deposed before a judicial commission today, would definitely get convicted in the case.

A Judicial Magistrate Court in Perumbavur in Kerala sentenced her and partner Biju Radhakrishnan to a three-year prison term and a fine of Rs. 10,000 each. The duo had allegedly taken Rs. 40 lakhs from one K.M. Sajid assuring him that a solar panel system would be established for him in Tamil Nadu and in the neighbourhood of his house in Kerala. The court found them guilty for cheating him of lakhs of rupees.

The Sixth Judicial Magistrate posted the case for January 10.

