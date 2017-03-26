Kerala Transport Minister resigns over alleged lewd talk with unidentified woman

In a setback to the LDF government in Kerala, A.K. Saseendran, Kerala Transport minister has resigned his post, hours after a Malayalam television channel aired an audio clip of the minister allegedly having lewd conversation with an unidentified woman.

71- year old Saseendran is a five- time legislator represents Nationalist Congress party and represents Elathur constituency. However, the senior politician has denied the allegations and said that he was ready to face probe by any agency.

“The news aired by the channel is incorrect and I have no connection with it. However I am resigning to uphold morality in politics which our party and political front have always tried to uphold. I have urged the CM to institute a thorough probe into the incident,” said Saseendran.

Saseendran also said that resignation should not be misconstrued as an admission of guilt.

The Minister announced his resignation at 3 pm, hours after Mangalam channel aired the clip. “I have not heard the audio clip but I have not been in conversation with any woman in a lewd manner. I took the decision, to protect the image of the party, when it is fighting a by-election in Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency” Saseendran said.