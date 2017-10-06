Kerala urged to recover 1000 acres of land from Tatas

Union Tourism Minister Alfons Kannanthanam urged the Kerala Government to take over the 1000 acres of land in Munnar from the Tata Group of companies and set up tourism amenities.
The Government should utilise the land for the development of tourism, he told reporters at Thiruvananthapuram.
“Except the natural beauty, our destinations do not offer anything. The place has to be developed on every front so that tourists get best of facilities. Tourists must spend quality time,” he said and added that the Centre was willing to invest a large amount for the development of tourism sector in Munnar, provided the State submitted a clear and good proposal.
