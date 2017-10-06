06 Oct 2017, Edition - 815, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • GST on diesel engine parts and diesel pumps from reduced from 28% to 18%: Arun Jaitley
  • VK Sasikala gets parole for 5 days, she had requested for 15 days parole
  • 6-year-old girl raped in school washroom; sweeper arrested
  • 5 Dead In Air Force Chopper Crash Near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang
  • Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran moves Supreme Court in two leaves symbol matter
  • BSNL Partners Lava, Micromax to Bundle Offers With Low-Cost Handsets
  • Sensex Surges Over 200 Points, Nifty Firm Above 9,950
  • PM Modi must take blame for jobs crisis: Yashwant Sinha to foreign media
  • Banwarilal Purohit takes oath as the Governor of Tamil Nadu
  • South Kerala expected to get heavy rainfall over the next couple of days
Kerala urged to recover 1000 acres of land from Tatas

October 6, 2017
Union Tourism Minister Alfons Kannanthanam urged the Kerala Government to take over the 1000 acres of land in Munnar from the Tata Group of companies and set up tourism amenities.

The Government should utilise the land for the development of tourism, he told reporters at Thiruvananthapuram.

“Except the natural beauty, our destinations do not offer anything. The place has to be developed on every front so that tourists get best of facilities. Tourists must spend quality time,” he said and added that the Centre was willing to invest a large amount for the development of tourism sector in Munnar, provided the State submitted a clear and good proposal.

