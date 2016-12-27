Kerosene smuggler booked under Goondas Act

A 56-year-old man from Sulur was booked under the Goondas Act for his repeated involvement in smuggling of kerosene from the city.

Subramaniam, 56, a resident of Vinayakar Koil Street of Sulur Taluk, was in the prison when he was booked.

The city police, on December 12, arrested one Rajesh from a lodge in Avinashi Road with a large quantity of kerosene. Based on information provided by him, they arrested Subramaniam the next day. Police also seized large quantity of kerosene from him. He was lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison on the same day.

Investigations revealed that Subramaniam, an alleged history-sheeter, was detained under the Goondas Act in the year 2015.

City Commissioner of Police A. Amalraj recommended Subramaniam’s detention under the Goondas Act on Monday and he was shifted to the convicts’ quarters in the central prison immediately.

Meanwhile, the District Administration has issued a stern warning to those who sell or smuggle kerosene illegally.