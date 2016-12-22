FLASH NEWS Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung submits his resignation to the Government of India Stop quoting dialogues from Hindi movies: Cong tells PM Modi Rahul Gandhi is trying to be Arvind Kejriwal: BJP Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year SA cricketer Petersen banned for 2 years for match fixing Aadhaar card mandatory for privileged darshan at Tirupati Will not impose or burden any language on students: HRD Min Visa extension denied to Pak man living in India for 49 yrs Virat Kohli named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year Girija Vaidyanathan replaces Rama Mohana Rao as the new Chief Secretary of TN Govt

Coimbatore


King cobra rescued and released to the forest

Covai Post Network
December 22, 2016
A 11-ft female cobra, which entered a human habitat in Chinnampathi village near Walayar on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border was rescued and released into the forest today.

On being informed of the sighting, forest department officials, led by Madukkarai Forest Range Officer M Senthilkumar, rushed to the spot, along with a snake catcher AR Ameen.

The queen cobra, which comes under the king cobra family, is venomous and was noticed by a villager this morning, Senthilkumar said. This is third king cobra that the department is rescuing in the Madukkarai forest range, he said.

The cobra was found just 200 meters away from a house, and might have come in search of food, which mainly consists of small snakes, and water. The cobra was captured within a few minutes and released to the forest, Senthilkumar said.

