KMCH inaugurates ICU outreach programme at Karur

The Department of Critical Care Medicine of the multi-speciality Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) conducted its theme-based Intensive Care Unit (ICU) update programme in Karur.

A release from the hospital said that KMCH has been organizing the programme for the last 12 years. This year, the hospital inaugurated its ICU outreach programme aimed at educating paramedical staff working in ICUs.

During the day-long programme, nurses and paramedical staff were trained on the basic and crucial aspects of critical care. They were also trained on various aspects like trauma care, basics and advanced cardiac life support, haemodynamic monitoring, mechanical ventilator care, poisoning, infection control in ICU, and do’s and don’ts to be followed while transporting critically-ill patients.

The programme was attended by paramedical professionals like critical care nurses, emergency nurses, and respiratory therapists. These medical professionals also play a major role in day-to-day care.