KMCH launches the mobile stroke unit

The Kovai Medical Center and Hospital today launched its exclusive ambulance services to transport and treat stroke patients.

The ambulance, first of its kind in Asia, is equipped with state of art machinery to diagnose stroke, Dr. Nalla G. Palanisamy KMCH Chairman told reporters.

“The Mobile Stroke Unit has a mini intensive care unit with a Computed Tomography (CT) scanner, laboratory and tele medicine facilities. The treatment for stroke will begin within three hours of diagnosis,” he added.

Specialists in the ambulance would begin the treatment immediately after the patient is brought inside the vehicle.

“A specialist at the main hospital will evaluate the patient via tele medicine facility. He will be able to access the CT scan images from the hospital itself.

A video conferencing facility that is available in the unit will allow the experts to coordinate with the patients family and also with the para medical team in the ambulance at the same time, so that the treatment begins immediately,” Palanisamy said.

According to him the first three hours are crucial. “As each minute passes by, there is even a danger of the patient remaining paralysed forever,” he added.

Dr. Mathew Cherian, Interventional Radiologist at KMCH said the aim was to prove that patients treated in the mobile unit would have better chances of fast recovery.

