Know your rights and duties towards the nation: SC judge to students

Supreme Court Judge Justice Kurian Joseph today exhorted youngsters to remember that for the Indian democracy to remain vibrant, the participation of the citizens in the process of governance through the proper discharge of their civic duties is of paramount importance.

“Article 51A was introduced in the Constitution of India by the Constitution (42nd Amendment) Act, 1976 and idea behind this was to emphasise the obligations of the citizens in reciprocation to the comprehensive fundamental rights enjoyed by them,” Kurian Joseph said, while delivering the convocation address at the Karunya University here.

The Article calls upon the Indian citizen to respect the ideals of the Constitution and to honour the national flag and the national anthem, to follow the ideals which inspired the freedom struggle and to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India. It also imposes on us the duty to foster universal brotherhood and to renounce all practices derogatory to the dignity of women, Kurian Joseph said.

“With the experience of quite a few years in a challenging profession, I can assure you that with a positive attitude and the willingness to work hard, all hurdles that life throws at you can be encountered and overcome. My advice to you all is to see an opportunity in every hurdle that you are faced with, to utilise and apply the skills acquired by you throughout your academic life and to face each challenge as a new thrill. Look at life as a learning experience,” he said.

As a rule, as a citizens, we are acutely aware of our rights which are guaranteed to us under Part III of the Constitution of India. We vehemently oppose the violation of our rights to equality, freedom of speech and expression, right to life and the right to freely profess religion.

As you step out into the mainstream of society, it is necessary for you to know not only of the rights you possess but also of the duties imposed on you by the Constitution. Kurian Joseph said.

To protect and improve the natural environment and to have compassion for living creatures is also a part of our fundamental duties.

The Constitution requires us to safeguard public property and to renounce violence. Safeguarding of public property entails not just abstinence from the destruction of the same but also responsible behaviour in putting such property to use so that it may realise its full potential and utility to all members of the public, he said.

The citizen has to strive towards excellence in all spheres of individual and collective activity to enable the nation to higher levels of endeavour and achievement.

The fundamental duties were incorporated in the Constitution as a means of inspiring a sense of oneness and national pride in its people and to enable them to look past the obvious and apparent differences and to see the country as a united whole. Never ever boast of breaking the law but take pride in following the law. Always be a law-abiding citizen. That is the discipline of life. Your discipline decides your destiny, he said.

A total of 1882 students received the degrees from the Chancellor, Dr. Paul Dhinakaran, and best outgoing students award in UG, PG and toppers were also honored on the occasion.