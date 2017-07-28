28 Jul 2017, Edition - 745, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Panama Paper verdict: Three time elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif accused of corruption, disqualified
  • Congress to raise Gujarat MLAs issue in Rajya Sabha
  • Furnace oil leak at Kummalamman koil street in Tondiarpet. The pipe takes oil from CPCL to IOC
  • 13-ministers may be inducted in new Nitish Kumar cabinet, Jitan Ram Manjhi also in the list: Sources
  • Kerala: A number of violent incidents reported between BJP and CPM workers since last night in Thiruvananthapuram
Coimbatore

Kodanad murder: Accused gets bail

Covai Post Network
July 28, 2017
Image credit : File photo

The district court here today granted bail to an accused allegedly involved in the murder of a security guard of Kodanadu bungalow, belonging to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa two months ago.

Two of the 10 arrested, Santosh Swami and Manor Swamy, hailing from Kerala and lodged in the Central jail in Coimbatore had filed bail petitions yesterday before the court.

After hearing the arguments, the Judge, P Vadamalai, granted bail to Santhosh Swamy and rejected other petition.

Ten persons were arrested in connection with the murder of Om Bahadur and robbery in the bungalow on the night of April 28.

