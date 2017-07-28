Kodanad murder: Accused gets bail

The district court here today granted bail to an accused allegedly involved in the murder of a security guard of Kodanadu bungalow, belonging to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa two months ago.
Two of the 10 arrested, Santosh Swami and Manor Swamy, hailing from Kerala and lodged in the Central jail in Coimbatore had filed bail petitions yesterday before the court.
After hearing the arguments, the Judge, P Vadamalai, granted bail to Santhosh Swamy and rejected other petition.
Ten persons were arrested in connection with the murder of Om Bahadur and robbery in the bungalow on the night of April 28.
