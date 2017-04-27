FLASH NEWS Veteran Actor Vinu Chakravarthy passes away Reserve Bank of India to issue new ₹5 and ₹10 coins RBI gives 200 kg old notes to NID students for recycling Hospitals can’t hold patients hostage for unpaid bills: HC Govt sanctions 1 lakh houses worth ₹4,200 cr for urban poor Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother appeals to Pak to release him Let AAP, Cong explain how they won earlier with EVMs: Amit Shah 14 Opp’n members suspended from Raj Assembly for 1 year BJP slams Nitish Kumar for ‘disrespecting’ Sukma martyrs Nawaz Sharif is doing miserably: Musharraf

Coimbatore


Kodanadu incident: Police suspect second security guard’s involvement

Covai Post Network
April 27, 2017
Image credit : File photo

Police interrogated Krishna Bahadur, the security guard who survived the attack in Kodanadu Estate, for the second consecutive day today.

On April 24, a 10-member gang had entered the former Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa’s bungalow in Kodanadu, and attacked a security guard Om Bahadur and allegedly escaped with some materials in three suitcases. Om Bahadur died on the spot, while Krishna Bahadur sustained injuries.

Krishna Bahadur claimed that the gang sprayed some anaesthetic substance on his face before attacking him. However, police do not buy his argument. They are trying to verify whether Krishna Bahadur has any links with the gang or helped them to break open the room.

IT experts from Coimbatore are being requisitioned to decode the CCTV footage in and around the area, which was not clear.

Even as Krishna is being interrogated at an undisclosed place, police are also checking lodges and cottages in and around Kothagiri, a police official said.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS