Kodanadu murder: Identification parade conducted

May 12, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

An identification parade was today conducted at the Central jail here in connection with the murder of a security guard in former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s Kodanadu estate bungalow in Nilgiris district.

Police arrested eight persons in connection with the case and six of them have been lodged in the jail here, while two are in a Kerala jail.

The guard, Om Bahadur, was murdered on April 24 by a 10-member gang, which also attacked another security guard Krishna Bahadur, before escaping with some watches and an art piece after breaking open a room.

The key accused in the break-in, Kanagaraj, former driver of Jayalalithaa, was killed in an accident the next day, while another accused, Sayan is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, after he met with an accident the same night.

Police today brought Krishna Bahadur to the jail for identifying the accused in the presence of Gudalur Magistrate Tamilselvan.

Sami alias Manoj Samy, Santhosh, Satheeshan, Dhipu, Udhaya Kumar and Manoj are lodged in the jail here and Bahadur reportedly identified them from among nearly 50 persons, sources said.

