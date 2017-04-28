Kodanadu murder: Three from Kerala taken for interrogation

Police have taken three persons from Kerala for interrogation in connection with the murder of a security guard and alleged burglary at Kodanadu estate of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The trio – Satishan from Pudukkad, Shibu from Kodakara and Santosh from Vellakulangara near Thrissur – were taken into custody, based on the CCTV footage and their stay in a cottage in Kothagiri a day before the incident on April 24, police said.

It was only for questioning the persons as the CCTV footage shown them moving in a car in the area, they said.

Police are confident of nabbing the gang members based on various clues such as CCTV footage and the details of the persons stayed in nearby area at the time of the murder.