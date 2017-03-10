Kothagiri PDO dies in Royal Care Hospital, kin allege wrong treatment

Relatives of Kothagiri Panchayat Development Officer, who died in Royal Care Super Specialty Hospital on Thursday, staged a demonstration today alleging wrong treatment by the hospital.

According to police, the PDO, Sureshkumar, was admitted to Royal Care Hospital at Neelambur two days ago after he complained of severe cold. Doctors assured his relatives that he would be discharged in few days. However, he passed away on Thursday morning.

Alleging wrong treatment, his family members staged a demonstration in front of the hospital for nearly five hours today demanding action against the hospital management. They refused to take his body.

Sureshkumar was in Coimbatore to oversee the arrangements for his daughter’s wedding.

Police had a tough time in pacifying his relatives, who finally agreed to take his body at 6.30 p.m. today.