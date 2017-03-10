FLASH NEWS 5 dead including Russians in Istanbul helicopter crash: report Sensex advances 17.10 points to close at 28,946.23; Nifty up 7.55 points to 8,934.55 Explosion near medical college in Kanpur, 2 injured After suffering a bout of fits inside the Theerthakund, a 21-year-old boy died at the Isha Yoga Centre India vs Australia: Pacer Mitch Starc to miss last two Tests against India with foot fracture SC refuses 2 order investigation against media on basis of media management contract between Christan Michel & AgustaWestland Hyderabad: 15-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped, raped by a head constable, case registered Arrest warrant against sitting Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan issued for failing to appear before SC in a contempt of court hearing WikiLeaks to release software code of CIA hacking tools to tech firms: Julian Assange South Korea’s apex court removes President Park Geun-Hye over corruption

Coimbatore


Kothagiri PDO dies in Royal Care Hospital, kin allege wrong treatment

Covai Post Network
March 10, 2017

Relatives of Kothagiri Panchayat Development Officer, who died in Royal Care Super Specialty Hospital on Thursday, staged a demonstration today alleging wrong treatment by the hospital.

According to police, the PDO, Sureshkumar, was admitted to Royal Care Hospital at Neelambur two days ago after he complained of severe cold. Doctors assured his relatives that he would be discharged in few days. However, he passed away on Thursday morning.

Alleging wrong treatment, his family members staged a demonstration in front of the hospital for nearly five hours today demanding action against the hospital management. They refused to take his body.

Sureshkumar was in Coimbatore to oversee the arrangements for his daughter’s wedding.

Police had a tough time in pacifying his relatives, who finally agreed to take his body at 6.30 p.m. today.

