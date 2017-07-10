KR Gouri alleges caste bais in denying her CM post

Kottayam: Veteran Communist leader KR Gouri who is to turn 100 next week said that Kerala would have had the country’s first woman Chief Minister had she opted for the post. She was denied a chance the second time too.

Veteran communist E M S Namboodiripad got votes to form the first democratically-elected government in 1957 by projecting Gouri as the Chief Ministerial candidate, she said while talking to mediapersons at Alappuzha ahead of her turning 100 on July 14.

Belonging to the backward Ezhava community which is the backbone of Left parties in the state, she said that when it came to form the government, she was sidelined on grounds that she was from a backward community and got only a ministerial berth.

The second time in early 80s also the caste card played a key role in her being depriving the opportunity to become the Chief Minister when the party opted for a less popular leader E K Nayanar, she said.

The memories of this betrayal are still fresh, she added. Gouri left the CPM many years back to form her own party JSS.

She said the status of woman in the state had gone down considerably.

Once, women were significantly important in Kerala, but were now being abused.

She had married fellow minister T V Thomas and later split. A function is being organised to celebrate her birthday at her house near here.