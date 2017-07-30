Krishnasamy serves legal notice to Big Boss team for insulting slum dwellers

Puthiya Tamizhagam, a dalit-based political party, has served a legal notice to a private TV channel and film actor Kamal Hassan seeking unconditional apologies for hurting the sentiments of those living in slums and huts by their comments made by an actor in their reality show Big Boss.

The notice served through the lawyers, the party has sought Rs.100 crore as damage if the actor and TV channel failed to tender the apology within seven days of receiving the notice, Puthiya Tamizhagam founder-president Dr K Krishnasamy told reporters here today.

Krishnasamy said that he had already sought Kamal Hassan and the channel (Star Vijay TV) to tender the apology a fortnight ago for the remarks made by Gayatri Raghuram, while referring to another actor that her’s was -cheri (slums and hut) behaviour and notice was issued for their failure do so.

The remarks by Gayatri had hurt the sentiments of those living in slums and huts and was meant to show them in poor light , he said.

If they failed to apologise within seven days of the receipt of the notice, he will approach High Court seeking Rs.100 crore as damage, Krishnsasmy said.

Besides, Kamal Hassan, notices were issued to Gayatri raghuram, Deepk Dhar, CEO and MD, Endemol Shine India Mumbai, and Ajay Vidya Sagar, General Manager, Star Viyay TV, Chennai, he said.