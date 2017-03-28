KU Sodalamuthu for third time in row on CII state panel

K. U.Sodalamuthu & Co and Managing Director K.S. Balamurugan have been elected to the Tamil Nadu State council of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) for 2017-18.

The election results were announced recently and the firm has been elected representing the small scales industries category.

A total of 15 members are elected annually to the council of which three are from the SSI category.

Balamurugan told Covaipost that his company which is into manufacture of paper conversion machinery had been selected to the state council for the third consecutive time.