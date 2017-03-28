FLASH NEWS Sensex rebounds 172.37 points to end at 29,409.52; Nifty recovers 55.60 points to close at 9,100.80 Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister meets drought-hit TN farmers protesting at Jantar Mantar Roger Federer beats Del Potro in straight sets to advance at Miami Open SC reserves verdict on a batch of pleas seeking appointment of Lokpal IND vs AUS – Ravindra Jadeja named Man Of The Match and Man Of The Series IndvAus 4th Test: India beat Australia by 8 wickets in Dharamsala to win series 2-1 and reclaim Border-Gavaskar Trophy Internet users in India to reach 730 million by 2020: Govt 5 people arrested in connection with the assault on Nigerian nationals in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida Legendary South African anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada passes away

Coimbatore


KU Sodalamuthu for third time in row on CII state panel

Covai Post Network
March 28, 2017

K. U.Sodalamuthu & Co and Managing Director K.S. Balamurugan have been elected to the Tamil Nadu State council of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) for 2017-18.

The election results were announced recently and the firm has been elected representing the small scales industries category.

A total of 15 members are elected annually to the council of which three are from the SSI category.

Balamurugan told Covaipost that his company which is into manufacture of paper conversion machinery had been selected to the state council for the third consecutive time.

