Kushboo not a member of Congress, claims Karate

Chennai: Actor Kushboo is in the centre of controversy in Tamil Nadu Congress Committee now.

The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) meeting which was held at Kamarajar Arangam in the city on Friday brought to light the fact that she is still not a primary member of the party.

Karate Thiagarajan, the party’s South Chennai district president, under whose jurisdiction Kushboo’s house at Santhome falls, questioned TNCC head S Tirunavukkarasar right at the meeting how he could nominate her as a PCC member when she does not even hold primary membership.

Emerging out of the venue, he spilled out to the media persons that Khushboo has not become a member of the party yet and expressed his discontent over her being nominated to the PCC as a member of the Mylapore assembly.

Thiagarajan has also written to the party’s central election committee about the “injustice done to the Congress workers of South Chennai.” He said membership drive was held as per the instruction of AICC.

“As many as 15 PCC members at the rate of 3 each can be nominated from the 5 assembly constituencies in South Chennai Congress Committee. As per AICC norms, persons applying for PCC nomination has to be a member and should have submitted the nomination form on Sept 16. But the PCC delegates list which was announced today had the names of Kushboo and 4 others from South Chennai who are not primary members of the party. Neither did they submit their nomination forms to become PCC members,” Thiagarajan said.

All that it takes to become a member of the party is to get a membership form for Rs 5 and submit it to the respective District Pradesh Congress Committee. To become a PCC delegate, the member has to hand over the filled-in nomination form which is charged Rs 100.

Thiagarajan also said that 3 persons including America Narayanan have been nominated to PCC despite having submitted defective nomination forms.

As for the Kushboo issue, the actor dismissed it as sheer insecurity that made Karate level accusation against her. “He sees me as a threat. But I am answerable only to AICC heads Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,”she told a Tamil TV channel.

There are also rumours doing the rounds that Kushboo, who was previously with DMK, is in the mood of leaving Congress, which she has scotched.