Labourer caught while trying to circulate photo copy of Rs. 2000 note

Covai Post Network
November 12, 2016

The Chigmagalur town police have registered a complaint against a migrant labourer who tried to circulate a counterfeit of Rs. 2000 note, after taking a colour photo copy of it. The labourer was caught by a trader when he tried to circulate the note in the APMC market area in Chigmagalur.

The trader later filed a police complaint.

“We have seized the note and are investigating,” Superintendent of Police, K. Annamalai, said.

Speaking to The Covai Post, he said the complaint was filed by Rajesh, a trader, who was approached by the labourer with the counterfeit note. “But we have not made any arrests so far as the investigations are on,” Annamalai added.

The labourer allegedly had trimmed the photo copied note using a scissors before trying to circulate it in the market.

