Coimbatore


Lack of proper road troubles school students

Covai Post Network
February 20, 2017

With no proper road or transport facilities, school students residing at Karegoundampalayam are finding it difficult to reach their school. Even when taking public transport, the children are forced to walk on the damaged road for long distances.

According to one of the residents of Achamapalayam in Thiruvalluvar Nagar in the area, more than 100 families are residing in the area. “We are largely daily labourers and our children study in the nearby Government school,” said a resident.

The resident further added that since the road was not even, the children also suffered from physical ailments, including constant joint pains in the legs.

“We have been requesting the administration to provide us with transport or at least construct a school nearby for our village students. But the query is left unheeded,” they said.

The villagers, who came along with the students, filed a petition with the Collector in this regard.

