Landlords warned against renting out space for TASMAC outlets

Tirupur: In a twist to the ongoing tussle in relocating TASMAC outlets to residential areas, residents and students of Tirupur who have been at the receiving end of the brutal police attack a couple of days back, today distributed pamphlets in the city warning people not to rent out their premises for the TASMAC outlets.

People of Tirupur, who have been protesting for the third day today, resorted to this novel method ‘to warn the greedy land lords’.

Even as they warn the landlords not to rent out their shops and premises to TASMAC outlets, they have listed out a host of punitive measures they might undertake if the warning is ignored.

“Drunken men, who lose consciousness after heavy bouts of drinking, will get transported in an auto rickshaw and paraded in front of the land lord’s house. In case if he (alcoholic) dies, his body will be kept in front of the landlord’s house before cremation.

Family members of the alcoholic will be brought and and made to curse the landowner and they will also throw human waste at them (landlords),” the pamphlets read. “The evils of drinking has reached such a pass that not only men, but women, students are falling prey to rampant alcoholism. Protests for closure of TASMAC outlets is going on throughout the State.

Relocating these outlets will also pave way for more people falling prey to alcoholism,” they said.