Lanka will find implementing fisheries bill an uphill task: Union Minister

Implementation of the new fisheries bill brought by the Sri Lankan Government can be an uphill task even when it is politically right, according to Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan. The Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (Amendment Bill) of Sri Lanka has drawn flak from all the political parties in Tamil Nadu, some terming it a black bill and against Tamil Nadu fishermen, he said.

On opposition to the Goods and Services Tax from almost all sectors, Radhakrishnan told mediapersons today that there were bound to be some teething problems for any new scheme or reform. The Centre was trying to resolve them. He was here to review road projects.

He flatly denied reports that the State Government would be dismissed after the presidential election. The BJP was not for dismissing any elected government, and if any fell on its own, BJP was not to be blamed.

However, he said that the State Government had of late started functioning.

On the murder of a security guard in Kodanadu Estate and the theft there, he said a committee should be formed for speedy inquiry.

About his remarks that the State was turning into a battlefield, Radhakrishnan said it was a caution in the background of murder and attacks on workers and leaders of various Hindu outfits in Ramanathapuram, Theni and Kanyakuari districts. The BJP did not want to create any tension in the State, he added.