Lankan minister’s remarks are “height of atrocity”, GK Vasan

Thanjavur: Taking strong exception to the reported remarks of Sri Lankan Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Minister Mahinda Amaraveera that the seized trawlers/boats of Indian fishermen who crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) will be nationalised, Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) President GK Vasan termed the minister’s remarks “the height of atrocity”.

Vasan urged the Central government to intervene and ensure the release of all the boats confiscated by Sri Lanka. He also urged the State government to pressure the Centre on this issue.

Vasan, however, welcomed the announcement of the Sri Lankan minister that the detained fishermen will be released soon as a sign of goodwill.

Vasan also urged the Centre to declare Tamil Nadu as drought-hit. At least 41 farmers in the delta region had so far died either by suffering cardiac arrest or committing suicide as their crops failed for want of water for irrigation, he said.

Vasan demanded that Tamil Nadu government should order an enquiry by senior officials into the raids conducted by the Income Tax Department at Cooperative Societies in Salem and Cuddalore districts and at the residences of some senior officials, businessmen and industrialists in Tamil Nadu.

Vasan demanded that jallikattu (taming of bull), the Tamils’ traditional sport of valour, should be organised and conducted this year. A massive demonstration would be organized by TMC at Alanganallur on January 5 pressing this demand, he said.