FLASH NEWS Sasikala Natarajan is unfit to become the party chief and the Tamil Nadu chief minister: PH Pandian Special Court grants bail to former Coal secretary H C Gupta, others in Coal Scam case, reports Pakistan intruder shot dead in Bamiyal sector, Pathankot, reports Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI summons ex-Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria, reports Alleged ISI agent Shamshul Hoda in Kanpur train derailment deported from Dubai to Nepal, reports I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed Supreme Court attaches Sahara’s Aamby valley project in Lonavala, report Initially diagnosed with sepsis, infection in chest, urine. Later discovered there was bacteria in her blood: Dr Richard Beale on Jayalalithaa’s health Jayalalithaa was conscious when she signed election papers:Dr Richard Beale on ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s health Not normal practice to photograph critically ill patient unless he/she wants it, invasion of privacy: Dr Richard Beale

Coimbatore


Lankan navy arrests 10 TN fishermen

Covai Post Network
February 7, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chennai: Ten fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan Naval personnel on Tuesday when they were fishing off Neduntheevu near the island nation, officials said.

The Lankan naval personnel also allegedly damaged fishing nets and other equipment besides seizing their boat, Assistant Director of Fisheries Kolinjinathan said.

The fishermen from Thangachimadam here have been taken to Kangesanthurai, the official said. On 1 February, five Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested and their boat impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in Lankan territorial waters.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS