Lankan navy arrests 10 TN fishermen

Chennai: Ten fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan Naval personnel on Tuesday when they were fishing off Neduntheevu near the island nation, officials said.

The Lankan naval personnel also allegedly damaged fishing nets and other equipment besides seizing their boat, Assistant Director of Fisheries Kolinjinathan said.

The fishermen from Thangachimadam here have been taken to Kangesanthurai, the official said. On 1 February, five Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested and their boat impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in Lankan territorial waters.