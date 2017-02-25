Late leader’s life-size bronze statue unveiled at Pattukottai

Thanjavur: Rich tributes were paid to former Minister S D Somasundaram, popularly known as SDS, as his life-size bronze statue was unveiled on the occasion of celebrating thr Mupperum Vizha at his Polytechnic College in Pattukottai today.

SD Somasundaram’s 95th birth anniversary, founder’s day and college day were celebrated as Mupperum Vizha.

Unveiling the late leader’s 8-foot-tall statue, Pazha Nedumaran, President of World Tamil Confederation, paid rich tributes to SDS. “SDS was known for his patience and cultured behaviour. Though he was a Minister, he was cordial and friendly with the leaders of opposition parties”, Nedumaran said.

SDS was responsible for the appointment of educated rural youth belonging to backward and most backward communities as Village Administrative Officers (VAOs) replacing the traditional village officials known as ‘maniyakkars’. He also succeeded in getting 69 per cent reservation for BCs and MBCs in education and employment in Tamil Nadu, Nedumaran noted.

Cine actor Vivek, who spoke on the occasion, attributed the failure of the spontaneous upsurge of students and youth, who had gathered in large numbers in Marina Beach in support of jallikattu, to the lack of a strong leadership. “However, the students were looked upon as real heroes by the people of Tamil Nadu. Leaders like APJ Abdul Kalam and S D Somasundaram should emerge from among students”, Vivek said.

S D Somasundaram’s wife Sakunthala presided over the function. S D S Selvam, Correspondent of the college, welcomed the gathering. Pattukottai MLA C V Sekar, poet Maraimalaiyan, TKA Mohideen Maraikkayar and SDS Duraimanickam, Superintending Engineer, Chennai Port Trust, also participated and offered felicitations.