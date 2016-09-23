04 Jun 2017, Edition - 691, Sunday
  • NASA is set to launch the world’s first mission devoted to studying rapidly spinning neutron stars
  • Apparel costing below Rs 1000 will be taxed at 5%. Silk & Jute are at nil category, cotton & natural fiber will be taxed at 5%: Arun Jaitley
  • CBSE ClassX results: Pass percentage of boys improves from last year’s 78.9% to 93.4%. Pass % of girls improves from 88.6% to 92.5%
  • Central govt extended the terms of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar
  • Be it trade & technology, innovation & investment, energy, education and enterprise, we want to give a boost to India-France ties: PM Modi
  • Explosions rocked the funeral ceremony of an Afghan man today
  • At least 10 killed and many wounded in Kabul funeral blast: Official
  • Afghan Public Health Ministry official says there were explosions at a funeral in Kabul that killed at least 4
  • United Nations cultural heritage body UNESCO urged Australia to accelerate efforts to save the Great Barrier Reef
  • A 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, beaten up and dumped in a semi-conscious state on a roadside in Bengaluru
Coimbatore

Lathi charge to disperse stone pelting groups

Covai Post Network
September 23, 2016

Police lathi charged two stone pelting groups in Kottaimedu, in the heart of the city, as a fallout of the killing of Hindu Munnani leader, Sasikumar late last night.

The trouble started when a section of mourners moved to Kottaimedu, a Muslim-dominated area, while returning from the Government Hospital, after the postmortem of Sasikumar’s body, and asked shopkeepers to down their shutters, police said.

When some shopkeepers entered into an argument with the Munnani workers, they retaliated with stone throwing, and people in the area responded in kind, police said.

As the situation started turning precarious, a posse of police rushed to the spot and asked the groups to disperse and resorted to the lathi charge. The groups then stopped and dispersed, police said.

Meanwhile, the body is being taken in a procession to Kavundampalayam and will be kept for the public to pay homage, even as some senior leaders of Hindu Munnani such as State president Kadeswara Subramaniam and State BJP general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan are expected to pay floral tributes, sources in the organisation said.

