Law seeking protection to journalists sought

Members belonging to various journalists association today staged a demonstration near the Coimbatore south taluk office protesting ‘manhandling’ of some journalists at Golden Bay Resort in Koovathur near Chennai while they were covering the visit of AIADMK interim General Secretary V.K. Sasikala there.

They sought immediate action against those who attacked the journalists.

“The Central and the State Governments should introduce law that would ensure protection to the journalists. Police were mute spectators when journalists were attacked by some people in the resort. They did not even stop them from attacking the reporters,” K. Kamaraj of Cauvery News said.

“Journalists in Tamil Nadu are attacked periodically by rowdy elements. Mediapersons should join hands in fighting against such attacks,” said A. Jerald, a photo journalist from News 18 channel.

Kavi Tamilselvan, a consumer activist, said: “Attack on the journalists is illegal. It shows how bad the current state of affairs in Tamil Nadu.”

Later, more than 30 journalists signed a petition and sent it to State Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao.