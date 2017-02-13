FLASH NEWS In every MLA’s residence, OPS camp is threatening their families: Sasikala Verdict in Sasikala disproportionate assets case to be out tomorrow at 10.30 am in the Supreme Court The Panneerselvam camp has been alleging that the AIADMK MLAs were being held captive by the Sasikala camp As far as I am concerned, we will take power, we will take oath, we will put Amma’s photo in Assembly: VK Sasikala IndvsBan: India win one-off Test against Bangladesh, beating them by 208 runs India win one-off Test against Bangladesh, beating them by 208 runs PM Modi addressing an election rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP Kambala Bill passed in Karnataka Assembly I will defend this party and our government till my last breath: Sasikala Sasikala thinks she can win over people with crocodile tears: O Panneerselvam

Coimbatore


Law seeking protection to journalists sought

Covai Post Network
February 13, 2017

Members belonging to various journalists association today staged a demonstration near the Coimbatore south taluk office protesting ‘manhandling’ of some journalists at Golden Bay Resort in Koovathur near Chennai while they were covering the visit of AIADMK interim General Secretary V.K. Sasikala there.

They sought immediate action against those who attacked the journalists.

“The Central and the State Governments should introduce law that would ensure protection to the journalists. Police were mute spectators when journalists were attacked by some people in the resort. They did not even stop them from attacking the reporters,” K. Kamaraj of Cauvery News said.

“Journalists in Tamil Nadu are attacked periodically by rowdy elements. Mediapersons should join hands in fighting against such attacks,” said A. Jerald, a photo journalist from News 18 channel.

Kavi Tamilselvan, a consumer activist, said: “Attack on the journalists is illegal. It shows how bad the current state of affairs in Tamil Nadu.”

Later, more than 30 journalists signed a petition and sent it to State Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao.

