Lawyers seek ban on Chitra’s musical nite

A group of lawyers today sought to ban “Ganamela” (musical nite) by famous singer Chitra on January 29 here, being organised by the Humane Animal Society, reportedly an arm of PETA.

In a petition to the City Police Commissioner, A Amalraj, the lawyers said that the Society was charging high entry fees for the event and the money thus collected was being utilised to propagate information against Jallikattu, the traditional and cultural identify of Tamils.

In view that the money is to be used against Tamil culture and Tamils, the event should be stopped and not to be allowed, the petition said.

They also warned of a protest against the programme, a part of the 10-day Coimbatore Vizha, if held on that day.