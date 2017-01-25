FLASH NEWS Padma Shri awarded to Mariyappan Thangavelu , Dipa Karmakar and 18 others 3 Rajasthan girls appointed as ministers for a day on National Girl Child Day PM Modi, Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley and Manohar Parrikar among 40 star campaigners to campaign in Uttarakhand assembly polls Sada jail inmates attempt jailbreak, Police foil attempt; one prisoner dead, police probes incident, reports Oscar 2017: ‘La La Land’ leads with 14 nominations, equals ‘Titanic’ record Six killed in explosion at a fireworks shop in China 2 lakh litres of oil spill onto reserve land in Canada

Lawyers seek ban on Chitra’s musical nite

Covai Post Network
January 25, 2017

A group of lawyers today sought to ban “Ganamela” (musical nite) by famous singer Chitra on January 29 here, being organised by the Humane Animal Society, reportedly an arm of PETA.

In a petition to the City Police Commissioner, A Amalraj, the lawyers said that the Society was charging high entry fees for the event and the money thus collected was being utilised to propagate information against Jallikattu, the traditional and cultural identify of Tamils.

In view that the money is to be used against Tamil culture and Tamils, the event should be stopped and not to be allowed, the petition said.

They also warned of a protest against the programme, a part of the 10-day Coimbatore Vizha, if held on that day.

