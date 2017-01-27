FLASH NEWS Miscreants give bomb threat to Coimbatore airport Local body elections to be held before end of April: TN Election Commission Federer and Nadal to square off in Australian Open finals 2017 25% of Padma awardees in sports have been cricketers Supreme Court to hear all Jallikattu matters on January 31 Rahul Gandhi announces Captain Amarinder Singh as Congress’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab Tesco unveils £3.7-bn merger deal with wholesaler Booker: reports Russian tourist jumps to death from multi-storey building at Thiruvananthapuram airport, reports Demonetisation, coupled with GST, will ensure more revenues to Centre and states, expand size of formal economy: Arun Jaitley Sania Mirza reaches Australian Open mixed doubles final

Coimbatore


Leadership development programe for in-service executives

Covai Post Network
January 27, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Firebird Institute of Research in Management has introduced a short duration Leadership Development Programme with a focus on empowering the in-service executives.

The institute set up by SVK Educational Charities on the outskirts has vision to create the right kind of human resources for the contemporary business and industry, its Managing Trustee, S K Sundararaman told reporters.

Considering the immense need for such programme in the Western Region of Tamil Nadu, an entrepreneurial belt and also many industries deputing people all over the world for such training, the Trust decided to set up the institute, he said.

Stating that the institute designed and conducted such programmes to address the training needs of company executives at all levels, he said Leadership Exploration and Awakening Programme (LEAP) the flagship programme has been designed after intense research.

More than 2,500 individuals, 20 per cent girls — have completed this programme in the last one year and 10 programmes are being conducted every month, Sundararaman said.

The institute is also collaborating with government and NGOs to provide value-based programmes to the students, so that they can face the highly competitive business world with ease.

