Leadership development programe for in-service executives

Firebird Institute of Research in Management has introduced a short duration Leadership Development Programme with a focus on empowering the in-service executives.

The institute set up by SVK Educational Charities on the outskirts has vision to create the right kind of human resources for the contemporary business and industry, its Managing Trustee, S K Sundararaman told reporters.

Considering the immense need for such programme in the Western Region of Tamil Nadu, an entrepreneurial belt and also many industries deputing people all over the world for such training, the Trust decided to set up the institute, he said.

Stating that the institute designed and conducted such programmes to address the training needs of company executives at all levels, he said Leadership Exploration and Awakening Programme (LEAP) the flagship programme has been designed after intense research.

More than 2,500 individuals, 20 per cent girls — have completed this programme in the last one year and 10 programmes are being conducted every month, Sundararaman said.

The institute is also collaborating with government and NGOs to provide value-based programmes to the students, so that they can face the highly competitive business world with ease.