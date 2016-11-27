FLASH NEWS No plan to extract Methane or Shale Gas from TN: ONGC Sreesanth approaches Kerala HC for lifting of BCCI ban HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank begin to levy cash transaction fee Madras High Court Relief to Coke, Pepsi; Lifts Stay on Water Supply Telangana residential colleges to be open to married women The economy is back on track after demonetisation; Cong’s dream to see the GDP fall by 2% has now been shattered: Arun Jaitley Mumbai Police detains one person for sending death threats to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his family China is currently seeing a 5th wave of H7N9 bird flu in humans – a virus that was first detected in people in 2013 Osama’s Son-in-Law Killed by CIA Drone Strike: US Official BJP leader Nitin Naveen lodges FIR against Bihar minister Abdul Jalil Mastan for using abusive language against PM Modi

Coimbatore


Learning art through the alphabet

Covai Post Network
November 27, 2016

In order to impart education combined with art for children, a Coimbatore-based production house has released a series of videos, where art is taught through the English alphabet.

The company, Cofa, which has released the video on social media, is also planning to approach various schools here to fit this format into the curriculum.

Talking about the idea, D Suresh Babu, Cofa’s Chief Executive Officer, said that the idea was developed when they were thinking about increasing the reach of the company through social media.

“We wanted to make sure that our promotion not only benefits us but also others. Hence the idea to teach art through the letters in the alphabet was born,” he said.

Later the company started developing characters and cartoons from the upper and lower cases of the letters and have made videos of the same.

In one of the videos, the instructor draws the face of a girl using capital ‘A’ and the face of a cat using the lower case ‘a’. Likewise, different characters are drawn in each of the lower and upper cases in the alphabet.

“We first uploaded the video on YouTube because most of the kids today are familiar with the social media platform. The response we got was very encouraging,” he said.

He further added that the entire work including ideation and design was done by a team of seven members and completed in one week.

“The idea was first put forward by K Mohan Raj, one of our former members, and the design was done by Satheesh Sivan, our former art director. The shoot was done in our studio,” he added.

Suresh further stated that the company will soon be approaching schools and kindergartens to promote the videos.

Comments 12
That is the suitable weblog for anybody who wants to seek out out about this topic. You realize a lot its nearly exhausting to argue with you (not that I truly would need…HaHa). You definitely put a brand new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Nice stuff, just nice! http://insyncfamilies.com/blog/40896/assist-individuals-who-need-to-find-out-more-information-about-dining-and-c/ [Jeanice] - Jan 11, 2017
Very good blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers? I'm hoping to start my own website soon but I'm a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like Wordpress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I'm totally overwhelmed .. Any recommendations? Cheers! http://orlandoray03.edublogs.org/2017/02/01/vital-wedding-photo-albums-info-here/ [indian wedding photographer] - Feb 02, 2017
Awsome post and right to the point. I don't know if this is really the best place to ask but do you guys have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thanks :) http://mylifeair.com/blog/97937/having-difficulties-dealing-with-ice-maker-kit-here-is-some-great-data-abou/ [countertop ice machine] - Feb 09, 2017
After research a couple of of the weblog posts on your web site now, and I truly like your approach of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website listing and shall be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as nicely and let me know what you think. http://cooperharper94.webnode.com/cambridge-to-heathrow-airport-transfer-data-concerning-a-sophisticated-matter [taxi firms cambridge] - Feb 09, 2017
Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive learn something like this before. So nice to find somebody with some original thoughts on this subject. realy thank you for beginning this up. this web site is one thing that is needed on the internet, someone with just a little originality. helpful job for bringing something new to the internet! http://erinacarr61.webnode.com/one-fact-about-professional-car-detailing [car cleaning] - Feb 10, 2017
Hello there! I know this is kinda off topic however I'd figured I'd ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My site discusses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other. If you might be interested feel free to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Great blog by the way! http://mylifeair.com/blog/107307/excellent-news-about-residential-cleaning/ [house cleaning services prices] - Feb 22, 2017
Definitely, what a magnificent website and informative posts, I will bookmark your site.Have an awsome day! http://eaamongolia.org/vanilla/discussion/222964/leading-tips-found-on-web-design-training [professional website design] - Feb 22, 2017
Hello there, I found your website by the use of Google at the same time as searching for a comparable matter, your site got here up, it seems great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks. http://blogs.rediff.com/jacobgarcia61/2017/02/22/web-design-ideas/ [web design firm] - Feb 23, 2017
I was pretty pleased to locate this web-site. I wanted to thanks for your time for this superb read!! I undoubtedly enjoying each and every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post. http://aubreyburton68.blog.fc2.com/blog-entry-5.html [commercial production] - Feb 23, 2017
Thank you for any other informative site. Where else may I get that kind of information written in such an ideal approach? I have a mission that I'm just now working on, and I've been on the look out for such information. http://blogs.rediff.com/paulgreen84/2017/02/28/how-to-deal-with-pediatric-dentist/ [dentist open on sunday] - Feb 28, 2017
Awesome blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog stand out. Please let me know where you got your design. Thanks http://www.tuleburg.com/discussion/318015/cost-of-kitchen-renovation-linked-with-custom-kitchens [remodeling a kitchen] - Mar 02, 2017
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two images. Maybe you could space it out better? http://jacksonsilva83.sosblogs.com/The-first-blog-b1/Points-Professional-Wedding-Photographers-b1-p4.htm [photography tips] - Mar 03, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS