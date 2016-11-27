Learning art through the alphabet

In order to impart education combined with art for children, a Coimbatore-based production house has released a series of videos, where art is taught through the English alphabet.

The company, Cofa, which has released the video on social media, is also planning to approach various schools here to fit this format into the curriculum.

Talking about the idea, D Suresh Babu, Cofa’s Chief Executive Officer, said that the idea was developed when they were thinking about increasing the reach of the company through social media.

“We wanted to make sure that our promotion not only benefits us but also others. Hence the idea to teach art through the letters in the alphabet was born,” he said.

Later the company started developing characters and cartoons from the upper and lower cases of the letters and have made videos of the same.

In one of the videos, the instructor draws the face of a girl using capital ‘A’ and the face of a cat using the lower case ‘a’. Likewise, different characters are drawn in each of the lower and upper cases in the alphabet.

“We first uploaded the video on YouTube because most of the kids today are familiar with the social media platform. The response we got was very encouraging,” he said.

He further added that the entire work including ideation and design was done by a team of seven members and completed in one week.

“The idea was first put forward by K Mohan Raj, one of our former members, and the design was done by Satheesh Sivan, our former art director. The shoot was done in our studio,” he added.

Suresh further stated that the company will soon be approaching schools and kindergartens to promote the videos.