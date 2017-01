Valparai is tense with fear after a leopard struck an estate and took away a three-year-old calf.

The calf was grazing near the house of an estate worker when the leopard appeared from behind the buses, pounced on the animal and dragged it away. Some of the estate-workers who were in the vicinity noticed it and ran for their lives. The leopard ate up the calf.

The workers called up and informed the Forest Department. Investigations are now on.