Coimbatore


Leopard cub run over, dies

Covai Post Network
March 4, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A leopard cub was found dead in old Valparai in the district. It is suspected to vehicle hit-and-run case.

The body of the one-and-half-year leopard was noticed by some passersby around 6 am. They informed forest department officials who later conducted postmortem and burnt the carcass on the Wildlife Rescue Centre premises, officials said.

The death could have occurred in the wee hours. With the high tourist inflow and speed of vehicles, officials said it has been proposed to set up speed-breakers.

