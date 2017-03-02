FLASH NEWS No plan to extract Methane or Shale Gas from TN: ONGC Sreesanth approaches Kerala HC for lifting of BCCI ban HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank begin to levy cash transaction fee Madras High Court Relief to Coke, Pepsi; Lifts Stay on Water Supply Telangana residential colleges to be open to married women The economy is back on track after demonetisation; Cong’s dream to see the GDP fall by 2% has now been shattered: Arun Jaitley Mumbai Police detains one person for sending death threats to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his family China is currently seeing a 5th wave of H7N9 bird flu in humans – a virus that was first detected in people in 2013 Osama’s Son-in-Law Killed by CIA Drone Strike: US Official BJP leader Nitin Naveen lodges FIR against Bihar minister Abdul Jalil Mastan for using abusive language against PM Modi

Coimbatore


Leopard movement in Tirupur village

Covai Post Network
March 2, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Tirupur: Panic gripped in Pallagoundapuram village in Tirupur district, following death of three calves, reportedly killed by leopard.

According to police, a farmer in the village near Udumalpet has let his his cows and calves in a hilly area for grazing yesterday afternoon. He was shocked to notice three calves lying dead with biting marks on neck and abdomen, as he went to bring them to shed in the evening.

Forest department officials who rushed to the spot noticed pug marks near the area and suspected the movement of carnivore. To identify the animal, the department has decided to fix cameras in and around the area, they said.

