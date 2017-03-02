Leopard movement in Tirupur village

Tirupur: Panic gripped in Pallagoundapuram village in Tirupur district, following death of three calves, reportedly killed by leopard.

According to police, a farmer in the village near Udumalpet has let his his cows and calves in a hilly area for grazing yesterday afternoon. He was shocked to notice three calves lying dead with biting marks on neck and abdomen, as he went to bring them to shed in the evening.

Forest department officials who rushed to the spot noticed pug marks near the area and suspected the movement of carnivore. To identify the animal, the department has decided to fix cameras in and around the area, they said.