Leopard movement in Valparai creates panic

Panic gripped plantation town Valparai in the district, following the appearance of a leopard and killing of pets in the last four days.
According to police, the people feared to venture out, based on reports of movement of leopard in the wee hours, in search of prey.
A dog was found killed by the leopard four days ago in Dhobi Colony and a calf was seriously injured the next day in the same area, police said.
The villagers noticed the body of goat, with biting marks of a leopard, lying in front of the house of one Manikandan early today, they said.
On information, the people remained indoor out of fear and the forest department officials rushed to the area. Steps are being to prevent the entry of the carnivore into the human habitat and also plan to keep cages to catch it, they said
