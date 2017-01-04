FLASH NEWS Odisha Cricket Association chief Ranjib Biswal quits after Supreme Court verdict. Debasis Samantray in charge of Ind-Eng ODI on Jan 19 Special CBI court sets January 17 as date for framing charges against the accused in Sheena Bora murder case, reports TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s wife registers a complaint in Bidhan Nagar (WB) against CBI alleging that she was not informed of his arrest 1.85 lakh polling stations to be in operation for Assembly Elections to the five states: CEC Nasim Zaidi Kerala suffered ₹1,000 crore tourism loss post note ban PM’s Dec 31 announcements to cost ₹3,500 crore to economy DMK leader MK Stalin elected as the party’s working president in the general council meeting PM Modi, Amit Shah should be arrested: Mamata Banerjee Oil companies to offer discount of ₹5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online

Coimbatore


Leopard spotted in Valparai

Covai Post Network
January 4, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Fear gripped the ninth ward in Valparai town after residents reportedly spotted a leopard in the area.

According to sources, the big cat, that was spotted at the children’s park, town ground and college, had been hunting cattle and hen.

Villagers alleged delayed response from the Forest officials in spite of repeated requests to catch the animal. However, officials said the movement of the animal would be monitored before setting a trap to capture it.

Sources said poultry wastes in front of houses attract these animals from the forest areas in search of prey.

It may be noted that the Forest Department has been conducting awareness programmes in the areas, especially to mitigate man-leopard encounters by giving pamphlets and putting up posters.

