Leopard spotted in Valparai

Fear gripped the ninth ward in Valparai town after residents reportedly spotted a leopard in the area.

According to sources, the big cat, that was spotted at the children’s park, town ground and college, had been hunting cattle and hen.

Villagers alleged delayed response from the Forest officials in spite of repeated requests to catch the animal. However, officials said the movement of the animal would be monitored before setting a trap to capture it.

Sources said poultry wastes in front of houses attract these animals from the forest areas in search of prey.

It may be noted that the Forest Department has been conducting awareness programmes in the areas, especially to mitigate man-leopard encounters by giving pamphlets and putting up posters.