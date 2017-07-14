Let the court decide on Dileep : Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Noted Malayalam film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan today said that the court should pronounce the verdict on actor Dileep’s involvement in the abduction and assault of an actress. He questioned the media trial of the actor.

“The actor whom I know is not a culprit. The media should wait for the court to deliver its verdict,” he told reporters at Thiruvananthapuram.

Dileep and wife Kavya Madhavan had worked in Adoor’s film Pinneyum in 2016.