  • The Telangana Excise department arrested seven people in connection with a drug racket
  • Lalu Yadav rejects leadership of Rahul Gandhi, hints Priyanka Gandhi should lead in 2019
  • UP Govt has incurred a loss of about Rs 5,000 crore following ban on liquor shops along national and state highways
  • UP CM rejects proposal to buy new Mercedes for his fleet
  • We’ve waited 70 years for you: Israel PM to PM Modi
  • Time to teach India ‘bitter lesson’ than 1962: Chinese media
  • Ex-Ukrainian minister calls for terror attacks in Russia
  • Sri Lanka’s worst-ever dengue outbreak kills 225
  • China sets up research base to counter illegal drones
  • US reclassifies nuclear operations to hide safety records
Coimbatore

Library on wheels flagged off

Covai Post Network
July 5, 2017

With a mission to encourage the habit of reading among rural youth, a mobile library has begun doing its round in the City.

The district has 247 libraries and students and general public should take utmost benefit from them, District Collector TN Hariharan said after flagging of the mobile library-cum-exhibition.

2

It is expected to help students, particularly of rural areas, get access to books and nurture the habit of reading.

The library will be stationed at government schools in villages for a day, he added.

