Library on wheels flagged off

With a mission to encourage the habit of reading among rural youth, a mobile library has begun doing its round in the City.
The district has 247 libraries and students and general public should take utmost benefit from them, District Collector TN Hariharan said after flagging of the mobile library-cum-exhibition.
It is expected to help students, particularly of rural areas, get access to books and nurture the habit of reading.
The library will be stationed at government schools in villages for a day, he added.
