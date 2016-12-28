FLASH NEWS Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer attacked at party office No alliance with any political party: Mulayam Singh Yadav ₹25 lakh seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai airport Cabinet Clears Demonetisation Ordinance: People involved in transactions of old notes to face penalty of ₹5000 : Sources People possessing old notes post march 31 to face 4-year Jail term: Sources Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1 2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur

Coimbatore


LIC agent thanks COP for helmet rule after surviving accident

Covai Post Network
December 28, 2016
In a novel act, an agent with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Coimbatore, has thanked the Coimbatore City Commissioner of Police for implementing the compulsory helmet rule after he survived a two-wheeler accident.

In a letter to the COP dated 26 December, K Murugesan, Member of the Distinguished Club of Agents of LIC, said that he met with an accident near the L&T Bypass Road in Neelambur two days ago. Claiming that he and his friend, who was riding pillion, were thrown off the vehicle after a collision with a car but that they survived without injuries.

“I was safe because I was wearing a helmet. I escaped with no injuries because of the compulsory helmet rule successfully implemented in Coimbatore,” he wrote.

He added that had the rule not been in place, he would not have been alive to write the letter after the accident.

