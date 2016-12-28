LIC agent thanks COP for helmet rule after surviving accident

In a novel act, an agent with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Coimbatore, has thanked the Coimbatore City Commissioner of Police for implementing the compulsory helmet rule after he survived a two-wheeler accident.

In a letter to the COP dated 26 December, K Murugesan, Member of the Distinguished Club of Agents of LIC, said that he met with an accident near the L&T Bypass Road in Neelambur two days ago. Claiming that he and his friend, who was riding pillion, were thrown off the vehicle after a collision with a car but that they survived without injuries.

“I was safe because I was wearing a helmet. I escaped with no injuries because of the compulsory helmet rule successfully implemented in Coimbatore,” he wrote.

He added that had the rule not been in place, he would not have been alive to write the letter after the accident.