Life-giving stem cell banking sees healthy growth

“In the last two months, about 30 couples have opted for stem cell banking in the city,” says Dr Suma Natarajan, Chief Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Ganga Women and Child Centre.

In recent times, umbilical cord blood stem cell banking has garnered much attention, particularly with actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being brand ambassador of LifeCell, a stem banking company.

Dr Suma says, “The blood between the umbilical cord and behind the placenta is a life saving blood which is usually discarded during the delivery. But studies have proven that this blood has the richest stem cell. Stem cells are master cells, which are undifferentiated and unspecified and can lead to different type of tissues or organs. This blood can be stored for future use.”

Dr Premalatha, Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, says, “Umbilical cord blood stem cell is mainly used in blood related disorders, which are cancerous or genetic. The other areas where stem cells can be used are diabetes, Parkinsonism, eye and ear damage, joint and cartilage problems and degenerative diseases. Most blood cancer patients are treated using umbilical cord blood. These stem cells can be used in any blood group person.”

According to her, the future of stem cell banking is “quite promising” in India.

There are private and public cord blood banks. No payment is required to donate cord blood in public banks and donated cord blood is used for anybody in need. The private stem cell banking service can cost around Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh and the stem cells are used for family members of the donated individuals.

Top private stem cell banking companies in the country include LifeCell International, Stemcyte India, Asia Cryo-Cell and Cryo-Save. Jeevan’s Public Stem Cell Bank is the leading public cord bank.